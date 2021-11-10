NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.65

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 131338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.55.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

