Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

