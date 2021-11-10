NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 68.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

