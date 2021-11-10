Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Critical Survey

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuance Communications and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 11.72 $21.40 million ($0.13) -423.77 CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications -2.82% 9.04% 3.20% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuance Communications and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than CareCloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats CareCloud on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures, and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

