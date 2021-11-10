NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,819.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $3,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

