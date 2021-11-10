NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. 121,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,440. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,839.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

