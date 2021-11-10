NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Buyback $100.00 million in Outstanding Stock

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NUVA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 2,546,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,119. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

