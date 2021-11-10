Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.66 Million Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

