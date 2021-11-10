Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Avista worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avista by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Avista by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 228,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

