Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,075 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of GrowGeneration worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 88.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

