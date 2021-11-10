Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,270 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

