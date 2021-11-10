Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

