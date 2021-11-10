Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

