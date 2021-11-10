Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:NID opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.