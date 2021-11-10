Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:NRK opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

