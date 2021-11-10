Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
