Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

