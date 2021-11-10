Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.