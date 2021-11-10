Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

