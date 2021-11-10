NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,200.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,966.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4,975.92. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,875.20 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

