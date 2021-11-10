NXM (NXM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,296.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $185.02 or 0.00269960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $6,296.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.