Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 36,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,719.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 438,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.