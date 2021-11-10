Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,975. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

