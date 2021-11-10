Oasis Network Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $327.93 million and approximately $61.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.