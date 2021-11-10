OceanFirst Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OCFC opened at $22.16 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

