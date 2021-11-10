Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 114.48 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.56. The company has a market capitalization of £566.59 million and a PE ratio of 52.36.

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider James Cameron acquired 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

