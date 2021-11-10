ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $27,926.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,084.51 or 0.98736807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.94 or 0.00613118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

