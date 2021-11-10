OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82,435 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.