Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $330.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.42.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $351.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $360.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

