Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 5377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,125,733 shares of company stock valued at $155,660,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

