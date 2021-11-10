Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.40

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 22600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

