Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Up 12.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.13. 6,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 781,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Omeros by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191,610 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 172,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $504.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

