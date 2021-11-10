Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research raised their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,519. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

