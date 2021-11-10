ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 27,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,667. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 827,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,105 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

