Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $287.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

