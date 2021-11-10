ONE Gas, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

