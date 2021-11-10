Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $309.48 million and $16.94 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,290,500 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

