Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock valued at $45,089,954. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

