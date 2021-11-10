Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPNT opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

