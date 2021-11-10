Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

