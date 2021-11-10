Oppenheimer Weighs in on Insulet Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $318.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.50. Insulet has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $323.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Insulet by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

