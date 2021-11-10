OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

OPRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.33 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 849.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.