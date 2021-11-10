Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $83.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,717. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.