Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.26. 5,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 729,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 47,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

