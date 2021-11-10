Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 8.4%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.08. 7,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 724,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.06 million, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

