Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $3,451.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,808.58 or 1.15169366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00054004 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00354586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00535472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00161890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

