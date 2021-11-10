Organogenesis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,755% compared to the average volume of 439 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

