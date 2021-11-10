ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORIC opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $684.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

