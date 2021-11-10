Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $79,138.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00097780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,719.94 or 1.01979877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.81 or 0.07067846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.