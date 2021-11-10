Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0061 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $137,827.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00110428 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

