Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.19. 574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

