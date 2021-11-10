Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,937. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

